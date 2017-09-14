Priyanka Chopra apologises after getting trolled for calling Sikkim an insurgency prone state

A quick Google search could have saved you from this embarrassment, Priyanka Chopra! The actress was royally trolled for calling Sikkim an insurgency prone state. In an interview with ET Canada at the Toronto International Film Festival, while promoting her Sikkimese film, Pahuna, PeeCee had said, “Sikkim is a small state in the North-east of India which never had a film industry or anyone who made films from the region. This is the first film ever that’s come out of that region because it’s very troubled with insurgency and troubling situations.” Of course, Twitter didn’t forgive her for this mistake. In fact, even after apologising for the mistake, she was not spared.

Also read: Deepika Padukone’s simplicity fails to beat Priyanka Chopra’s spunk – check out poll results

Twitter erupted with angry posts against Priyanka Chopra for being so ignorant about a state in India while she is on a global domination mode. That prompted the actress to apologise for the mistake to the Sikkim Tourism Minister, Ugen T Gyatso. While speaking to News X, Gyatso revealed that Priyanka and her production house have sent him a written apology for the same and also said sorry verbally. He also pointed out that their claim of Pahuna being the first film to come out from Sikkim is wrong as well. He mentioned Jewel Thief’s name which ‘came out of the state.’ This is what Priyanka Chopra’s apology letter entailed as revealed by India Today.

“I’m sorry I have to write to you under these circumstances.. but I needed to clarify my stance in regards to the situation which has arisen due to a comment of mine during an interview for my film Pahuna, which was misunderstood.

As you are aware, I hold the Government and the people of Sikkim in high regard and have in addition to Pahuna been looking to tell more great stories from Sikkim.

From the moment I heard the script of Pahuna, I knew I wanted to share this story with the world. It is important to me because no one else was willing to take a chance on a film like this, that deals with the refugee crises which is an issue that is being dealt with across the world as it is being in Sikkim.. Pahuna is a film that brings a message of hope and positivity.

My comment, made during an interview at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival 2017, where Pahuna made its worldwide debut, was misconstrued. I was talking about the Sikkimese film industry and also the subject of the film, where I mentioned how Sikkim was grappling with the refugee situation caused by insurgencies.. I had meant by the ‘neighboring countries’ .. I am fully aware that Sikkim is an incredible host nation (sic) to so many refugees and our film shows exactly that through the children’s point of view…

I understand that the statement I made in the interview was open to interpretation. I should have been clearer with my intention. We’ve made a beautiful film that would not have been possible without the support of the government and people of Sikkim. In no way did I intend to offend or hurt anyone’s sentiments and for that I apologise.

I appreciate all the support you have shown me and my team and I wanted to clear the misunderstanding with you directly.”

But despite the apology, Priyanka Chopra is still getting trolled. Check out a few reactions here…

Anyone should comment only if he/she have proper knowledge on the subject #sikkim #PriyankaChopra #PriyankaSaySorry — Krishna Kant Ojha (@kkojhatwits) September 14, 2017

@priyankachopra it’s better to know home better, come to basics …Good thing was , you apologised and realised your mistake#sikkim — Arvind Sharma (@ArvindS75) September 14, 2017

@priyankachopra u need to understand indian geo political condition before making any comment about states like uneducated person #sikkim — Ar Singh (@Truthbiteshard) September 14, 2017

@priyankachopra it might be a honest mistake for you, but for a tourism dependant state like ours, a honest mistake can have a huge impact — binita chamling (@BinitaChamling) September 13, 2017

I strongly condemn the statements of @priyankachopra against #Sikkim.

Shame on you #PriyankaChopra — SunCha KurumBang (@SunchaKurumbang) September 14, 2017

Well, next time, just spend some time reading up on Sikkim or rather North East India, PC, since you are also the brand ambassador of Assam!