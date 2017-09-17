Priyanka Chopra attends a women empowerment luncheon with Shonda Rhimes, Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser – watch videos

Priyanka Chopra is matching shoulders with the Hollywood biggies, and is possibly the biggest Indian export to the west, as of now. Before she attends and presents an award at the upcoming Emmy, she is rounding up the pre-event parties and galas. She was seen attending the WME pre-party in a sexy black and blue outfit, the other night. And now we have our hands on another set of pictures of the actress. She attended Glamour X Tory Burch Women to Watch Luncheon.

Priyanka was seated amongst the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser to name a few. The luncheon was organised to celebrate the up and coming women in the entertainment industry. if you’d notice, many Emmy nominations include women centric series this year, and that certainly called for an occasion to raise the toast. The pictures from this glamorous luncheon have been going crazy viral on the internet.

Priyank wore a beautiful blue dress with white stripes that perfectly accentuated her figure. She topped it with a contrasting orange belt. The new grungy hair colour is just suiting her perfectly. Check out the pictures here:

New: @priyankachopra attends Glamour x Tory Burch Women To Watch Lunch today. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/nNVHcmPUfa — best of priyanka (@badpostpriyanka) September 15, 2017

Also watch the videos from the luncheon here:

We are eagerly waiting to see with whom Priyanka will be sharing the stage with when she presents the award at the main event, which is set to roll out in a few hours. And even more excited to see what she chooses to wear. We are sure she will make heads turn even this time as well.

This will be the second time Priyanka Chopra will be presenting an award at the Emmys, having done so last year in 2016. Her last appearance had sent Twitter into a tizzy with her beautiful red dress and her now famous twirl. Priyanka Chopra made it to the Best Dressed list at the Emmy’s joining the likes of Maisie Williams, Tina Fey, Emilia Clarke etc. Also, she made headlines as she also displayed amazing chemistry with her co-presenter Tom Hiddleston.