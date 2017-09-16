Priyanka Chopra attends the pre-Emmy party in a racy black outfit – view pics

Priyanka Chopra is all set to present an award at the upcoming Emmys. She stir up a storm last time she was there for the same. And we are totally prepared to see what she has in store for us this time. As a matter of fact, Priyanka has already started making head turns at the Emms pre-show events. A couple of hours ago, she attended the WME Emmys party and looked like a million bucks. She wore a steamy black outfit that perfectly accentuated her curves. A few pictures from the night have popped up online and we are totally drooling over Priyanka’s outfit.

The pre-party was hosted by the talent agency WME; which is their sort of annual tradition before the main night. The venue of the party was a beautiful castle located at the West of Hollywood, on the Sunset Boulevard. The lavish party marked the attendance by the likes of Aziz Ansari, Thandie Newton, Keri Russell, Millie Bobby Brown, Elisabeth Moss, Ellie Kemper, Donald Glover, Lily Tomlin, Bob Odenkirk,William H. Macy, Michael Kelly and Vanessa Bayer.

This will be the second time Priyanka Chopra will be presenting an award at the Emmys, having done so last year in 2016. Her last appearance had sent Twitter into a tizzy with her beautiful red dress and her now famous twirl. Priyanka Chopra made it to the Best Dressed list at the Emmy’s joining the likes of Maisie Williams, Tina Fey, Emilia Clarke etc. Also, she made headlines as she also displayed amazing chemistry with her co-presenter Tom Hiddleston. They shared such a great camaraderie on stage as well at the after-party, that there were rumours that there was a thing going on between them. Even Lea Michelle and Ellen DeGeneres talked about it on air.

Also BTW, we ran a poll asking you guys who should Priyanka share the stage with this time. And as of now, Tom Hiddleston is winning by a huge margin. Check it out…Priyanka Chopra to present an Emmy once again; which actor should she share the stage with this year?

Priyanka also attended the Glamour x Tory Burch Event which is called Women to Watch luncheon.

Priyanka is totally slaying Hollywood with her outfits.