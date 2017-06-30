Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh & Sushant Singh Rajput are the best-dressed celebs in the first half of the year

It’s said, “The joy of dressing is an art and you are the canvas!” Quite poetic, we agree! Slaying the scene and regaling our fashion senses in the first half of the year, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, doled out some striking looks. The vibes nailed by these celebs include high-profile parties, casual outings, red carpet events, and the much-loved promotional style. Their sartorial choices and out-of-the-box offerings inspire us to shine and be their high-end twins or to pick up tidbits and aesthetically blend them to create a signature look.

While it can be a daunting task to rope in the season vogues, bust some style stereotypes and dole out an aesthetically pleasing look, some maverick stylists have taken up the cause with much gusto and serve as the perfect intermediates between designers and B-town actors and actresses, who are the new age muses. Here are some of the best style moments that appealed to us the most in the first half of the year.

Priyanka Chopra

Styled by Cristina Ehrlich and saying an exquisite hello from the other side, Priyanka Chopra continued her tryst with glamorous red carpet offerings and donned a white Ralph and Russo fitted gown from their Spring 2017 Collection, replete with deep side plunges. Going the elegant and minimal accessory way, Priyanka chose to flaunt bracelets on both wrists and delicate drop earrings. Flaunting an impeccably done makeup, courtesy Pati Dubroff, Priyanka Chopra opted to leave her hair open, styled in a sleek straightened style, courtesy Lacy Redway.

BL Style Verdict

Making everyone gawk with renewed awe, Priyanka Chopra achieved red carpet perfection that set her apart from some of the most beautiful women in Hollywood. Landing elegantly, strutting in style and making heads turn, Priyanka Chopra reaffirmed our beliefs that she is certainly one hell of a sartorial stunner.

Deepika Padukone

Styled by Elizabeth Saltzman, Deepika Padukone donned a jewel toned maroon creation by Marchesa Notte at the Cannes Film Festival 2017 pairing it aptly with Jimmy Choo heels and De Grisogono jewelry. She upped the look with textured waves, bold makeup, that accentuated her doe-shaped eyes, and deep red lips. A pair of statement earrings was her only accessory of choice for the red carpet.

BL Style Verdict

Adding a dash of edgy glamour with a bold colour and going sheer, Deepika’s red carpet look garnered appreciation from all fashion quarters. And the wild-textured waves certainly make the look stand out and drool-worthy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, and in her first red carpet stint post pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked resplendent as ever and flaunted a customized Falguni & Shane Peacock midnight blue shimmery fit-and-flare gown replete with a stunning plunge and full sleeves. Going the minimal accessory way, Bebo chose jewelry from Jet Gems. With a minimal makeup of delicately done eyes, a winged liner and nude pink lips, courtesy makeup artist Subbu, Kareena opted to keep her long tresses open to fall softly into curls on either side.

BL Style Verdict

Immortalising yet another red carpet look, Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the show at the Zee Cine Awards 2017, looking ethereal and royally elegant in blue.

Alia Bhatt

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya, Alia Bhatt ringed in an elegant vibe with a heavily textured and voluminous Prabal Gurung gown a la fawn style replete with a flounce and train at the 62nd Filmfare Awards 2017 earlier this year. With minimal accessories of a palm cuff from Aurelle by Leshna Shah and a pair of solitaire earrings from Carat Lane, Alia channeled the less-is-more accessory game. Minimal makeup and a simple textured ponytail rounded up her look, courtesy Ayesha Devitre and Girish.

BL Style Verdict

Without any dramatic makeup and a simple hairdo, Alia epitomized modern glamour and pulled off the non-messy and non-fussy look with élan, showing us that simple is understated and yet so beautiful, just like her.

Anushka Sharma

Styled by Allia Al Rufai for the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards 2017, Anushka Sharma wore a salmon pink colored completely hand-draped and tiered Sharnita Nandwana silk gown and teamed her look with a pair of ruby and diamond jewelry from Farah Ali Khan Fine Jewellery. She sported an elegant updo, courtesy Yianni Tsapatori and a flawless makeup by Puneet B Saini.

BL Style Verdict

Anushka Sharma dabbled in high-couture with a demure yet striking outcome. Going with a bright lip color further upped the look as did the wine colored nails that lent a much-needed dash of color. A flattering silhouette and with an ethereal charm, Anushka Sharma’s red carpet game is on point!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

For her engagement to actor Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu looked drop dead gorgeous in an intricately embroidered Krésha Bajaj Zaveri saree from her label, Koëcsh. Teaming her saree with an off-shoulder golden blouse and jewelry comprising a maang tika and an opulent necklace and statement earrings, Samantha’s one hand was covered with the delicate fall of the pallu and the other looking magnificent with bangles.

BL Style Verdict

Looking radiant, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s glorious embroidery on the saree depicted a marriage sequence and a scene straight out of the couple’s movie, “Ye Maya Chesave” which was shot in Central Park. Definitely a first of sorts, the much talked about saree was dreamy and an innovative way to immortalize love on fabric.

Kriti Sanon

Styled by Sukriti Grover, Kriti Sanon donned a blush pink jumpsuit from Lola by Suman B, with a flared pant detailing and accessorized her sleek look with shoulder-grazing danglers and rings by Outhouse and Minerali Store. She flaunted a subtle makeup of nude eyes and nude pink lips, courtesy Jacob Sadrian a sleek and shiny hairstyle, courtesy Aasif Ahmed.

BL Style Verdict

Going blush chic with a stunning jumpsuit, Kriti Sanon certainly looked smoking hot and made a serious case for the flared silhouette.

Ranveer Singh

For the Umang Police Show 2017 earlier this year, Ranveer Singh regaled us with an all-black look of a draped kurta by Shantanu and Nikhil and rounded up his look with black mojris and a strong beard game.

BL Style Verdict

Giving us a glimpse of his character of Alauddin Khilji from the movie, Padmavati, Ranveer Singh showed us why he is the undisputed king of swag. Going ethnic, but with a serious twist, Ranveer Singh was certainly the cynosure of all eyes at the event.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Styled by Priyanka and Kazim, Sushant Singh Rajput donned a classic Raghavendra Rathore creation featuring a bandhgala, pants, and a pocket square and stepped into a pair of black shoes from Tods and flaunted an Emporio Armani watch.

BL Style Verdict

Cutting out a sharp picture in a classic creation, Sushant Singh Rajput has been pushing the style boundaries and fast emerging as the pop icon of men’s fashion wear in India with his individualistic, creative and edgy style game.

Varun Dhawan

Styled by Akshay Tyagi of StyleCell, for the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Varun Dhawan cut out a striking figure and sparked vintage vibes with a chequered chocolate brown suit featuring an SS Homme suit and shirt and upping the quotient with brogues from The Shoe Factory.

BL Style Verdict

Going retro, Varun Dhawan pulls off this tricky look with an undeniable aplomb and we are simply delighted at his contemporary-yet-vintage take on the classic style.

Styling these contemporary muses with utmost perfection, we quite laud the patience, creativity and styling brains of the stylists. So which of these actors and actresses amazed you the most? Do let us know and stay tuned and stay stylish!