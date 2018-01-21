Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora’s flashy attires are too harsh on the eyes

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have come together but only on our list of the worst dressed celebs. The actresses, who are always pitted against each other, fail to impress the fashion police this week. Starting with Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in New York, got winter fashion all wrong. The actress, who is shooting for the upcoming season of Quantico 3, went fab to drab. PeeCee’s loud attires throughout the week have made us cringe. This one, however, was the worst of all. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, is not rocking her winter attire either. The actress was recently snapped at Shah Rukh Khan’s residence for Kaajal Anand’s birthday bash. DP’s velvet attire for the night made us believe that’s pulling the velvet look is surely not everyone’s cup of tea. Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan arrive at Shah Rukh Khan’s party for BFF Kaajal Anand – view pics

Apart from the two A-listers, other actresses like Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu and Aditi Rao Hydari too joined the league this week. While Taapsee is a regular on the list as she is constantly seen getting the look wrong, Malaika and Aditi who often leave us stunned with their impeccable styling, too, got didn’t get it right this time. Malaika, too, tried to pull off the velvet look but failed to impress the fashion police. Aditi Rao Hydari, who is known for her simple yet elegant attires, failed to impress the fashion police with the over-the-top look. Check out the worst dressed celebs this week:

Priyanka Chopra

The Quantico actress was seen donning a Kurt Cobain printed sweater by r13denim, which she paired with thigh-high leather boots. While the blah look could have easily been ignored, the addition of the dust pink over it landed PeeCee in the worst dressed list this week.

Deepika Padukone

The actress was seen donning a gold velvet blazer by Sandro Paris Officiel which was a major disappointment. To make things worse, DP opted for a pair of light blue jeans by Topshop with it, which failed to blend in.

Malaika Arora

The diva’s recent fashion outing is not what we expected. Malaika was seen donning a velvet pantsuit from her clothing line The Label Life which will make you cringe. The ill fit and the brown shade fails to work together which lands her on the worst dressed list this week.

Taapsee Pannu

The actress was recently seen attending the trailer launch of Dil Junglee for which she opted for a T-shirt with the film name printed over it. Taapsee made a blunder as she matched this basic top with a silver fringed skirt by Madison which is too harsh on the eyes.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi was recently seen attending the Vikatan Awards for which she opted for a green attire by Divya Ready. The fusion of the floral top with the frilled skirt is too messy. We wish Aditi had ditched one of them.