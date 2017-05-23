Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ariana Grande condemn Manchester Terror Attack

Another alleged cowardly terrorist attack has taken place targeting kids and their parents while they were enjoying an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. It has been reported since then that 19 people have lost their life and more than 50 are injured. A report on Reuters states that a source quoted a possibility of a terror attack, as they suspect it could have been a suicide bomber. Prime Minister Theresa May stated that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack. If the incident is confirmed to be a terrorist attack then it would be declared one of the deadliest attacks on Britain since 2005.

Many on Twitter have expressed their grief for the victims and disgust for the attackers. Few celebs as well expressed their anger and sadness be it Priyanka Chopra, her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson, the singer Ariana Grande herself tweeted sometime after the incident and it as clear by her Tweet how devastated she might be feeling. After all it was her concert and fans were there to watch her perform. She in a very heartfelt tweet posted, “broken.
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don’t have words.” Also read: A suspected terror attack took place at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, UK, killing 19 people

Check out the tweets by the celebs below:


