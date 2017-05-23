Priyanka Chopra, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ariana Grande condemn Manchester Terror Attack

Another alleged cowardly terrorist attack has taken place targeting kids and their parents while they were enjoying an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. It has been reported since then that 19 people have lost their life and more than 50 are injured. A report on Reuters states that a source quoted a possibility of a terror attack, as they suspect it could have been a suicide bomber. Prime Minister Theresa May stated that the incident was being treated as a terrorist attack. If the incident is confirmed to be a terrorist attack then it would be declared one of the deadliest attacks on Britain since 2005.

Many on Twitter have expressed their grief for the victims and disgust for the attackers. Few celebs as well expressed their anger and sadness be it Priyanka Chopra, her Baywatch co-star Dwayne Johnson, the singer Ariana Grande herself tweeted sometime after the incident and it as clear by her Tweet how devastated she might be feeling. After all it was her concert and fans were there to watch her perform. She in a very heartfelt tweet posted, “broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Check out the tweets by the celebs below:

My thoughts and prayers are with @ArianaGrande and everyone who was hurt at the concert in Manchester.. what is happening to the world.. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 23, 2017

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

broken.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

What happened in Manchester is beyond comprehension. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted by this senseless tragedy. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 23, 2017

Heart goes out to all the victims and their families in Manchester. I will retweet all relevant information and helplines as I receive… — Kunal Nayyar (@kunalnayyar) May 23, 2017

WTH!! Targeting a concert largely full of kids & their parents?! What a sick world we live in! All my prayers for the victims💔🙏🏼 #Manchester https://t.co/MosnhslvnY — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) May 23, 2017

Gutted to hear of the despair and heartache in Manchester. Cowards. — PALLAVI SHARDA (@pallavisharda) May 23, 2017

People of #Manchester, stay strong. Cowards strike again, attacking teenagers this time. Prayers and condolences to the families ❤️🎈🙏🏽 — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha_) May 23, 2017



