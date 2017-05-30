German paparazzi just couldn’t get enough of Priyanka Chopra at Baywatch’s Berlin press conference

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Berlin promoting her Hollywood debut film Baywatch and looks like she is having the time of her life there. At least, that’s what the pictures say.. We dunno about others, but PeeCee seems to be loving all the attention the paparazzi in Germany seems to be giving her and she took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the press conference today. She wore a white Marc Jacobs dress to the press con and as always, she has her style game on point. Check out what she wore to the Berlin press conference of Baywatch right here. (ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra on playing a villain in Baywatch: I would choose a baddie over a bikini)

Summertime fun in @marcjacobs #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 @cristinaehrlich A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:32am PDT



The Quantico actress seems to be having mad fun promoting her film in Berlin and as the caption of this pic suggests, something interesting is definitely coming our way! Well, we cannot wait, Priyanka!

Find out what was so funny soon! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:31am PDT



While everyone was busy looking elsewhere, it was Priyanka and Dwayne Johnson who posed for the shutterbugs right. “The only one with me looking into the camera! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 press con thank you for the love Germany @therock @thejonbass @ilfenator @zacefron @alexandradaddario @kellyrohrbach,” she captioned the pic. (ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson has a special nickname for his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra)

The only one with me looking into the camera! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 presscon thank you for the love Germany @therock @thejonbass @ilfenator @zacefron @alexandradaddario @kellyrohrbach A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:30am PDT

Priyanka in a German accent is so fun! #baywatchinberlin🇩🇪 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on May 30, 2017 at 7:33am PDT



The Hollywood press doesn’t seem to be pleased with Baywatch’s story line which is probably why the film hasn’t received a good response there. however, fans of Priyanka here in India can barely wait for the it to be June 2, when Baywatch will hit the movie screens in India.

The actress is going to be seen playing a villainous role in Baywatch and her character’s name is Victoria Leeds. Talking EXCLUSIVELY to BollywoodLife about her role in the movie, she said, “It wasn’t normal (villain). I wanted her to be feminine. I wanted her to be scary, not because she screams and yells. Like a graceful one, she doesn’t have to get her nails dirty; she has heels for that.”