Priyanka Chopra enters Mumbai looking chic in a black jumpsuit – view airport pics

Bring out the dhols and pump up the beat, as our desi-girl Priyanka Chopra is back home. The actress landed in Mumbai in the evening and received a warm welcome at the airport. The swarm of paparazzi clicked every move of the actress as she made an exit from the airport. Dressed in a black jumpsuit, she was looking absolutely stunning. Earlier, Priyanka took to her Instagram to announce that she is en route home, though we are still to be filled in on how many days she will spend here this time. Though a Mid Day reports suggests that she will be here for 4 days, and will finalise her next big Bollywood project. She will also fulfill her brand commitments.

Now that Priyanka is here, we sure will get opportunities to click her in the city hanging out with friends and family, attending a couple of events maybe. And hope we get to know the status of her Bollywood projects. Seriously, give us an update about your film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali! Please, Priyanka?

Priyanka was last seen in Baywatch playing the villain Victoria Leeds, opposite Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. While the movie was panned by the critics, everyone loved Priyanka in it and noted that she is one of the few good things in it.

On work front, though Priyanka has not announced anything officially but rumour has it that she has already signed two more Hollywood movies. One of the rumoured project, A Kid Like Jake will have her play the role of a single mother, and also stars Jim Prasons (The Big Bang Theory) , Claire Danes (Homeland) and Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures). The second film is Isn’t It Romantic, a comedy starring Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect). Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth will play the male leads in the movie. There are also rumours abouyt the three Bollywood projects that she has signed, though no details have been divulged about those either.

The only thing that is happening for sure is that Priyanka’s hit ABC thriller Quantico will return with season 3, by the end of this year. So, expect Priyanka to soon fly back to US and begin shooting for the fresh season soon.