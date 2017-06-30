Priyanka Chopra excited to join the likes of Gal Gadot, Naomi Harris at the Oscars’ Academy

We revealed to you how Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone and a few others have been invited to be a part of the Oscar’s Academy Class of 2017. Obviously, this is a very prestigious moment for all of us and looks like Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan are super excited to be a part of The Academy too. But Priyanka is even more happier with the fact that she is now in the same league as Gal Gadot, Naomi Harris and a few others. As Priyanka mentioned to Mumbai Mirror, “I’m so grateful, such an honour! I’m excited about the Academy inviting me and all these amazing women into the fold.There’s Naomi Harris, Gal Gadot, Leslie Jones. It’s so good to see all these wonderful women on the list. And it’s good that the Academy included some guys too.”

Irrfan Khan also expressed his happiness, while also mentioning how this invitations to Indian actors will impact the representation of Indian films in the Foreign Language category. However, he added to the tabloid, “But they won’t work as a boosting mechanism and will have no effect on the kind of movies we make in India. I am excited because I will now be updated on the nominated movies and as a privileged member of the Academy, I’ll get to watch them before the voting process. My fondest memory is yet to come!” (ALSO READ – While Salman Khan, Aamir Khan and Priyanka Chopra have been invited to join the Oscar’s Academy, why has Shah Rukh Khan been snubbed?)

At the Oscars’ Academy, Amitabh, Salman, Priyanka, Deepika, Irrfan, Aamir will be seen rubbing shoulders with Hollywood stars like Chris Evans, Riz Ahmed, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Kristen Stewart and a few others. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope from the world of B-town right here…