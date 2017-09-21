Priyanka Chopra finds a fan in the youngest Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai – Read tweet

Priyanka Chopra is on a mission to make the world a better place. She has been working with UNICEF for more than the past 12 years. With her fetching global recognition after working in Baywatch and Quantico, she has only spread her goodwill. She recently met Syrian kids in the refugee camps. At a UNICEF event yesterday, the actress joined hands in promoting quality education for children. Present at the event was another bold girl, who has always spoken up for girls’ education. Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner, was there to give strength and support to Priyanka.

Priyanka, later, shared a picture with Malala and wrote a beautiful caption lauding the young woman’s dedication and bravery. Malala, too, took to Twitter to share her thoughts about meeting Priyaanka and seems like she is a fan of the Bollywood diva. She summed up her feelings like a true fangirl and wrote, “Can’t Believe I Met Priyanka Chopra” How cute!

Talking about Malala, Priyanka wrote this…

‘I could write a novel about how smart, incredible, inspiring, encouraging and funny this young woman is…but I will keep it brief. Malala, you are an undeniable force to be reckoned with. The world knows that. You are a role model to all the girls and boys that want to make this world a better place for the future. Spending a few hours with you and your incredible father Mr. Yousafzai (who reminds me so much of my father), I realized you’re also just a young girl with young dreams. Your jokes, Your love for Hindi Films, your infectious laughter will always remind me of what a huge responsibility you have taken on at such a tender age.. I’m so proud to know you my friend. You inspire women like me all over the world. Can’t wait to speak to u in our secret Hindi/Urdu again.’

Also, you should know that there is a Bollywood film is in the making based on the life of Malala Yousafzai. Remember the little Chikki from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Reem Sheikh is now a grown-up girl and is all set to make her Bollywood debut and will play the world-renowned Pakistani activist, Malala, in Amjad Khan’s upcoming film, Gul Makai, produced by Renaissance Pictures.