Priyanka Chopra gets an apology from Femina for misquoting her on her ex-boyfriend comment

Priyanka Chopra is an international star now. With the success of her series, Quantico, she is all set for global domination. The saying “All press is good press,” doesn’t apply to her anymore. In an incident speaking for the notion, Femina has issued an apology to her for attributing a statement to her that she never said.

In a recent issue of Femina, dated November 9, Priyanka was quoted saying “I call him MF” when asked about her infamous jacket that belonged to her ex. The corrigendum published by Times, states that they are retracting the aforementioned statement and have apologised for causing distress and anguish to the actress and her fans. Yep, Priyank doesn’t call her ex, MF.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra appeared on an episode of a video series Dirty Laundry, earlier this year for Entertainment Weekly. The concept of the show was to talk about the piece of clothing in their wardrobe, one is emotionally attached to or just can’t live without. The actress brought along a gorgeous leather jacket that she claimed belonged to an ex of hers. She claimed to love it so much and found it so comfy that she never gave it back even after the breakup. The fans continued wondering who that ex might be. The earlier report by Femina sure came as a shocker for many.

Priyanka will be soon seen in the third season of Quantico. She has also shot for two movies, A Kid Like Jake, which will premiere at Sundance Film Festival, and a romantic comedy titled, Isn’t That Romantic. A Kid Like Jake already has an oscar buzz for it stars terrific actors like Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons, alongside PeeCee, and the subject of the movie too that will be critically acclaimed.