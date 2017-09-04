Priyanka Chopra’s BOLD avatar for this mag cover will chase away your Monday blues and how! – view pic

Priyanka Chopra brings sexy and red lips back with style on the September issue of Vogue. Though her look is not really that new or something we haven’t seen her pull off before. But we always love to add a little bit of sexy to our Mondays. You can never go wrong with the black and red combination. We love the addition of the net that PeeCee is posing with. It doesn’t look like a ‘done to death’ cover considering black and red have been stylists and costume designers’ favourite combination since forever. Priyanka shared the cover picture on her Instagram and captioned it, “Unstoppable. Unruly. Unconstrained. Call it what you like. It is what it is. Thank you @VOGUEIndia.”

What we couldn’t help noticing was Kareena Kapoor Khan’s name on the issue of the magazine. While it looks like the actress is a part of a feature story in the mag, PeeCee dominates the magazine with her sexy photo shoots. If the Quantico actress looks so hot on the cover, we can’t even imagine how the rest of the pictures are going to be like. Priyanka returns to New York today, thanks to her work commitments and we’ll finally get to see her pictures with Diana again. (ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra looks picture perfect in her desi ensemble for Ganesh Chaturthi – view pic!)

Check out PeeCee on this month’s mag cover right here.

We think she looks damn hot in the cover. Priyanka is one of those actresses who can pull off red lips in the hottest possible way. In fact, PeeCee looks like her older self in the picture. It reminded us of her Aitraaz days.

