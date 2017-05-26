Priyanka Chopra got her EX-BOYFRIEND’s jacket on Dirty Laundry and we know who she’s talking about – watch video

Well, Priyanka Chopra decided to wash some dirty laundry before the cameras when she brought out her ex-boyfriend’s brown leather jacket on Laura Brown’s chat show. The actress who has always shied away from commenting about her relationship status decided to surprise fans and the interviewer by pulling this jacket out of her bag. PC who’s on a promotion spree for Baywatch was has been dolling out many interviews. The western media is totally smitten by our desi girl and cannot seem to get enough of the exotic babe. The actress too is seeming to love all the love, adulation and attention coming her way. Recently, Priyanka was on Laura’s Dirty Laundry dressed up in a denim, white tank top and black woolen jacket. And even in this minimal look she looked hot as ever. If you thought that the actress was going to nice and sweet, then we bet you’ll be surprised or may be even shocked just like the host was.

Priyanka had carried several memorable personal belongings to the show, but the one that raised eyebrows was her brown Dolce & Gabbana hoodie jacket. It wasn’t the way Priyanka romanced this jacket, it was the romantic story that was attached to this piece of clothing that we were all a little intrigued about. Priyanka herself confessed and said, “I was a little unsure about this one, whether I should… But then your show is called dirty laundry so I thought might as well.”

Then PC went on to reveal the story behind the jacket and quipped, “This is a jacket that I literally live in. It’s my airport jacket, but it belonged to an ex-boyfriend.” Laura’s expression summed it all, but she asked a question that was on all of our minds, “Does it smell like him?”. Priyanka quickly responded, “Oh God, I hope not. I only smell me.”

The Quantico actress then went on to elaborate why she kept the jacket back, “Things get exchanged. But this one I really really loved because it kind of became mine. It stopped being him like after it stayed back in my house once and I just kind of wore it. He asked for it and I said no. I was like ‘no’. That’s what happens in a relationship. Sorry!”

The actress even went on to reveal that it’s her favourite piece and how she incorporates it in her everyday looks, “It is the best thing on airports. I am always wearing it. It’s very comfortable.”

Well, we know of one Bollywood superstar who was linked to Priyanka a few years ago who also just happened to be a huge Dolce & Gabbana fan. This actor in an interview had confessed how he’s particular about his clothing and that Armani and “Dolce & Gabbana” are his favourites. Did Priyanka Chopra just confirm these rumours? And did she just call the actor her EX?

