Priyanka Chopra had a ‘good feeling’ when she stepped out in a bikini

Priyanka Chopra‘s two back to back bikini avatars made people go crazy on social media. She apparently has no such scene in a bikini fest Baywatch but guess she has made up for it with her beach visit recently. Twitter couldn’t get enough of how hot she looked in that blue and white bikini. It’s also all about having that body to carry it and PC has it just right. So while everyone was drooling over her, she was having a great time in the water. When People Magazine asked her about what she was feeling when she wore a bikini, PC’s reply made us love her more. (Also read: Gordon Ramsay just called Priyanka Chopra;s daal-chawal ‘dog food’ and we are so, so angry!)

Priyanka was asked if she was self conscious to don the bikini and she said, “The last time I felt sexy in a bathing suit was when I saw myself in the mirror before I went to the beach. When I went to the beach, then it’s a different story — I get a little shy!” She further added, “The water was balmy, the sun was hitting me just right, and the wind was in my hair and I had a bellini in my hand and a bikini on my body. It was a good feeling.” Priyanka also sounded very happy to not wear the Baywatch’s legendary red swimsuit because for that one has to survive on just an olive. PC says, “You need to be on a diet of, like, one olive. I’m not like that as a person, you know? I like my food.” During shooting, I could sit and eat whatever I wanted while everyone else was going to the gym.”

Aren’t you jealous of Priyanka right now? She can eat anything and still look so hot and fit in a bikini and look at us. We gain 3 pounds by just breathing air! Hmpf…