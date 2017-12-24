Priyanka Chopra ‘heartbroken’ after she misses the chance to receive her honorary doctorate in Bareilly

Priyanka Chopra is India for a month now. But it is hardly a vacation and she has packed her schedule with back to back events, it seems. Well, one event that we all were very excited to see was the actress being honoured with a doctorate by Bareilly International University. She was to return to her hometown after 5 long years. But seems like destiny had other plans for her. While she waited for her flight at the airport with her family, all decked up, it was announced that her flight has been delayed. She took to her Instagram and Twitter to narrate her ordeal. And the moment of truth is here…she won’t be able to make it Bareilly at all. Priyanka said in an official statement that she won’t be able to receive her doctorate in person and she is ‘heartbroken’.

The statement by Priyanka Chopra read, "I am heartbroken that I will not be able to attend the convocation ceremony and receive my honorary doctorate in person at the Bareilly International University today. We've been at the airport since this morning waiting for clearance from the ATC. My team had also explored all other possible options to get there but the fog has put to rest all plans for today."

It was a very personal and emotional moment for Priyanka to be back in Bareilly. "I was really looking forward to going back to Bareilly… not just to receive the honorary doctorate but also to see old friends and family and just reconnect with a city that has been such an important part of my life," the actress further added.

“I want to thank the University for being so understanding and amazing and I would to wish every graduate all the very best as they set forth on a new journey. I will see you all again very soon.” she concluded.

Well, she might not have been able to receive it in person, but now our Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra is an holder of a doctorate. How cool is that.