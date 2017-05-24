Priyanka Chopra: High profile relationships are so stressful

Couldn’t agree more with what Priyanka Chopra has stated! Being such a huge celebrity, she has obviously seen her share of controversies. Therefore, she is very well versed with how media could make the life of a public figure very difficult. In her recent interview with Wendy Williams, the actress opened up about why it’s such a task to date a public figure. The context of the same popped up when the host got nosy and asked PeeCee to spill beans on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. So while she spoke about how she thinks they should get married, considering how much they love each other, there’s no pressure on Markle.

Priyanka thinks high profile relationships are very stressful. Despite wanting to keep some amount of privacy, it becomes rather difficult and PeeCee herself has faced it! Perhaps that’s why she understands how it becomes too hectic to be with someone who is so popularly known. And dating a controversial figure such as Prince Harry means a lot of media attention. And just like that, the couple have since been hounded by the sharp eyes of paparazzi.

Rumours of the duo dating brought forth all kinds of reaction, with no ounce of privacy left for the couple. While yes, the duo is pretty serious about their relationship but is a marriage on cards? That can’t be answered yet. Heck, Chopra doubts if she would be invited for the wedding too! However, as we hear how close they are as they have been friends for the past two years, maybe she will receive the royal invitation to attend the wedding. It would super cool if that happens, don’t you think? Well, we certainly do! Anyway, you can check out her full interview with Wendy below!

The diva is currently caught in the promotions of her upcoming Hollywood film, Baywatch. We just hope the film does well as it is her debut! Stay tuned to this space for hot scoops and latest updates..