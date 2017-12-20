Priyanka Chopra: I know Padmavati will come out and people will see the art behind it

Priyanka Chopra who has always shared a bond with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now extended her support for the director and his magnum opus, Padmavati. Last night she was seen gracing Zee Cine Awards’ red carpet. When asked about the Padmavati row, Priyanka clearly made her point and said, “I have an incredible relationship with Sanjay Sir, and I admire him tremendously. I know this film will come out and people will see the art behind it. They just have to make sure everything is sorted and I will always stand by not just Sanjay Sir but also Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor for the film.” Priyanka Chopra has always shown her fondness for Sanjay’s works. She has also delivered an incredible performance in Bajirao Mastani. Apart from that, Priyanka was also seen in a dance number titled Ram Chahe Leela in Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Also Read: Shahid Kapoor opens up about Padmavati release!

Sanjay’s Padmavati starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor has been embroiled in a lot of controversies, so much so, that it even had to defer its release date from December 1, 2017. The movie’s new release date is yet to be finalised. Previously, in an interview with a leading daily, Deepika had said, “As a woman, as an artist, as someone who has worked and given two years of my life to this movie, I feel hurt, I feel angry, but I also think it is extremely funny that people are reacting like this to a film. I am feeling so many emotions at this point.’’ Bollywood fraternity has always voiced their support for Padmavati. Ranveer in an interview said, “I am 200 percent with the film and I stand by it as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I also stand by his vision for the film. He had a vision and has done everything to realise it. Vis-à-vis the film, I can just request the audience and everybody else who have concerns about it to wait and watch the film. One shouldn’t doubt Sanjay Sir; he is a magnificent film-maker and has tremendous respect for Indian culture and an enormous respect for Indian heritage and he will never intentionally hurt sentiments or do anything wrong. He is a good man with good intentions.”

Now let us see when Padmavati gets the clearance and hits the theatres…