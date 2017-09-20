Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she meets UNICEF’s youngest goodwill ambassador at UN’s Global Goals Awards

How does she manage to do all this so effortlessly? This is what fans of Priyanka Chopra are asking thinking if the diva has made clones of herself. After rocking the Emmy Awards on Monday, the lady attended the Global Goals Awards held at the UN General Assembly in New York City. She chose a crisp white gown with full sleeves and wore her hair in side waves. A pair of danglers and soft makeup completed her look. It was a night to felicitate and honour young people who were working for the upliftment of war victims and others in various areas. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra attends a women empowerment luncheon with Shonda Rhimes, Natalia Dyer, Shannon Purser – watch videos)

She posted a couple of pictures from the event where she recollected the words of Mahatma Gandhi saying that if we want to end war, we need to start with children. The Quantico actress was happy to meet Muzoonal Mellehan, UNICEF’s youngest goodwill ambassador and education activist. The Syrian girl was a speaker at the Social Good Summit. Priyanka recently went to Jordan where she met children from Syria who had taken refuge there. She visited kids in the schools and said she was really inspired by them. Priyanka takes this job very seriously and feels that the problem of every child deserves concern irrespective of his/her nationality. (Also Read: No one but Priyanka Chopra can carry a train so effortlessly – View pics)

She also met Ria Sharma, the founder of the movement Make Love Not Scars for acid attack victims. She was also honoured for her work for acid attack victims. Ria got a Leadership Award. We are all damn proud of Priyanka and she has proved that she is truly a global citizen.