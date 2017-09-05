Priyanka Chopra is dearly missing her pooch Diana and all pet lovers will totally relate!

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India, living far far away from her adorable pooch Diana. And if you are a pet owner, you’d understand the pain. And to make matters worse, it is Diana’s sort of birthday today. Yep, exactly a year ago Priyanka met Diana and decided to adopt her. Stay strong Diana and Priyanka. we are sure your reunion in the US in a few days will be PERFECT.

Priyanka will soon head off to USA, to begin shooting for the third season of her ABC thriller series Quantico. Maybe she can celebrate Diana’s birthday then. For today, she shared a bunch of pictures with her cutie pie on her social media page and wrote, “It’s been a year since u came into my life & it’s never been the same since!Happy 1st bday my lil Diana miss you loads but will see you soon (sic)” We are totally hoping to see Diana come to pick up mumma Chopra at the airport like the last time.

BTW did you know Priyanka spent her Monday evening with a very special person. Yep, the actress paid a visit to Dilip Kumar. The veteran actor is not at the best of his health these days, and was discharged from Lilavati Hospital a month back. Priyanka certainly lived up to Bollywood’s teaching of respecting seniors.

Priyanka will be next seen in, not just Quantico season 3, but also two Hollywood movies. She has shot with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine for Isn’t it Romantic. Also she is starring in A Kid Like Jake with Jim Parsons, Claire Danes, Octavia Spencer.