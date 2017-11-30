Priyanka Chopra is ECSTATIC after her next Hollywood movie, A Kid Like Jake got selected for the Sundance Film Festival

The Priyanka Chopra-starrer A Kid Like Jake has been selected for the Sundance Film Festival, which will take place in January. The Indian actor says the film is a story that needs to be “told and seen.” As Priyanka tweeted, “When I read the script of A Kid Like Jake, I knew immediately that this was a story I had to be a part of. A story that needed to be told and seen. And now it’s been selected for Sundance Film Festival!” The actor, 35, expressed her excitement and said that she cannot wait for her fans to watch the film. “Claire Danes, Jim Parsons, Octavia Spencer, Silas Howard, Amy Landecker, Ann Dowd Daniel Pearle, Todd Spiewak, Eric Norsoph, Paul Bernon, Rachel Song, thank you for being such an incredible team to work with,” she added in her next tweet.

For those of you who don’t know, A Kid Like Jake is based on Daniel Pearle’s celebrated Lincoln Center play by the same name. The story follows the life of Alex (Danes) and Greg Wheeler (Parsons). They have high hopes for their son Jake, a bright and precocious four-year-old, who happens to prefer Cinderella to GI Joe. The 10-day Sundance Film Festival will take place from January 18-28. The selections were announced on Wednesday and include films from 29 countries. (ALSO READ – LEAKED! Priyanka Chopra’s look from A Kid Like Jake, how hot is this woman? view pics)

Apart from A Kid Like Jake, Priyanka also has another Hollywood movie – Isn't It Romantic? coming up next year. In the meantime, she is also shooting for the third season of her hit American TV show – Quantico. So looks like even better days are coming for Priyanka Chopra. You go girl!