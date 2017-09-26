Priyanka Chopra is the 8th highest-paid TV actress in the world, made $10 million last year, declares Forbes

Woohoo! Our desi girl, Priyanka Chopra, has been declared as the world’s 8th highest paid TV actress. The beautiful actress spearheads the ABC thriller Quantico, in which she plays the FBI agent Alex Parrish. The show has already had a successful run of two seasons and a third season has been announced by the channel. As per Forbes, Priyanka $10 million between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017. The magazine’s in-depth analysis also revealed that Priyanka’s more than 50 per cent incomes is thanks to endorsements.

Ranked highest on the list is Colombian actress Sofia Vergara who stars in the hit sitcom Modern Family. This would be 6th year in sequence when Sofia has been ranked at number 1 on the list. She made $41.5 million last year. Other actresses on the list are House of Cards star Robin Wright, Scandal actress Kerry Washington, Grey’s Anatomy veteran Ellen Pompeo, Mindy Kaling of The Mindy Project.

This will be Priyanka’s second year on the list. She also was ranked in the top 10 by Forbes in the same list of highest paid TV actresses.

Priyanka will soon kick start shooting for the third season of Quantico. Near the end of the season 2, the show changed its concept and ditched the multiple timelines format. Now, the show focuses on a single, linear timeline, that comment on the present political scenario of the world. It is yet to be announced if the show will continue with the new format, or will return to multiple timelines narrative when it comes back. Maybe after the third season she will rise up the ladder and beat Sofia Vergara and land on first position?

Also, Priyanka has shot for two more Hollywood movies after Baywatch, earlier this year. She will be seen sharing screen space with Octavia Spencer, Jim Parsons in the heart wrenching drama about a kid with gender identity issues, A Kid Like Jake. The second project is titled Isn’t it Romantic and stars Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson in lead roles. Priyanka has small but substantial roles in both the films.