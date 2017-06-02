Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone – 7 Bollywood divas who are Wonder Women in their own right

This week, we are getting a new superhero film in the form of Wonder Woman, DC’s first solo female superhero. The very beautiful Gal Gadot plays the Amazonian princess, who can even take on Superman when it comes to her powers. We have already seen a glimpse of that in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, where she is one of the few redeemable factors of the movie, even stealing the show from her far more popular superheroes. Now, if you are not exactly familiar with the lore of Wonder Woman, she is Diana Prince, an Amazonian princess with some amazing superpowers like super-strength and has some cool weapons like the lasso of truth or the powerful shield. With some early positive reviews coming in for the movie, it looks like Wonder Woman will show film-makers how to make a really good female superhero.

Though in Bollywood, we do not have any female superheroes yet, there are some actresses who can be called as the Wonder Women of Bollywood. They may not have superpowers like Diana Prince, but they do have that inner strength and innate desire to stand apart from the rest, that makes them unique. Here are seven such Wonder Women of Bollywood…

Priyanka Chopra

If you have to learn how to rejuvenate her career and make it more exciting that it was ever before, learn it from Priyanka Chopra. The former Miss World and National Award winner, Priyanka Chopra has done some memorable roles in Bollywood like Fashion, Dostana, Bajirao Mastani etc. In between, she also cut a couple of international songs. When she began to get some very stale offers, she switched tracks and moved to the West with the international TV series, Quantico. Though the show was often clumsy in its ratings, Priyanka Chopra made sure she got noticed enough with her performance for which she won People’s Choice Awards twice. She also made sure her outings at Emmy’s and Oscar’s were worth remembering and now she will face The Rock and Zac Efron in her Hollywood debut, Baywatch. Way to go girl!

Kangana Ranaut

It’s not easy for an outsider to break into Bollywood, especially if you are not a Miss World or a popular supermodel. But Kangana Ranaut with her illustrious career showed the strugglers that it may be a difficult thing to break into the inner circle of the industry, but it is not impossible. Kangana made an effective debut with Gangster, with some strong performances later on in movies like Metro and Woh Lamhe, before doing some silly flops. However she always comes back from disasters with some memorable flicks like Fashion, Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel and Queen. She is the only mainstream actress in Bollywood to have won three National Awards. People also like her sass, especially when she took on Karan Johar on his own show, though we would rather want her to keep her controversial side down.

Deepika Padukone

From being a Kingfisher model to being a box office queen, Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood journey never trudged on an easy path. The daughter of badminton legend, Prakash Padukone, Deepika had a dream debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Even after OSO, she was seen in high profile movies like Housefull, Bachna Ae Haseeno, but she was often criticised for her limited acting range. She was also then more in news for her short-lived romances with Ranbir Kapoor and Sid Mallya. One fine day, Deepika decided to get her shit straight and gave a scintillating performance in Cocktail. From thereon, her performances have gone stronger with every release, be it in Chennai Express, Finding Fanny, Ram Leela or Piku. In midst, she also battled depression and came out of it like a victor. Earlier this year, she also made her Hollywood debut with xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel, and it was a decent hit globally. With Padmavati coming up, Deepika Padukone is here to stay for a long time.

Sushmita Sen

If any person tells you, girl, that you need to get married or your life is lost, make sure that they know Sushmita Sen exists. The former Miss Universe may have had her share of romances, but she never felt it necessary to settle down with her men. However, that has not stopped her from adopting two beautiful daughters of her own, and that shows her inner strength especially in a patriarchal society like ours. When it comes to her Bollywood career, she never chose to stick to mainstream cinema, instead mixing up movies like Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na with female-oriented roles like in Samay, Chingaari and Filhaal. Though now she rarely does Bollywood, after 2010’s No Problem, she is very active in social circuits and well-known for her social work especially for women empowerment.

Farah Khan

Farah Khan’s Bollywood career is actually a life lesson for many. With no professional training of her own, she became Bollywood’s most sought after choreographer and still rules that department. She made her breakthrough with Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’s Pehla Nasha, whose slo-mo choreography was something of a novelty then. The song made her one of most sought after choreographers and she steadily rose up the ladder, especially after she became a part of SRK and KJo’s inner gang. She made a transition from choreography to direction, and is one of the most successful female directors in Bollywood, with hits like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om and Happy New Year. She also did a couple of acting stints, and has also served as a judge on several reality shows. She is a mother of cute triplets, but that hasn’t stopped her from affecting her professional assignments. She is what we call a true all-rounder!

Tabu

Tabu is one of the most mystic Indian actresses we have in our industry. We really don’t know what motivates the supremely talented actress to choose the roles she takes on. If it was about money, then she would never have done movies like Astitva and Chandni Bar. If it was about appreciation, then what made her do Hawa and Jai Ho? Tabu is an enigma for that, but an enigma every Bollywood fan should be proud of. She is a bundle of acting talent and she has even made the international audience notice her acting prowess in movies like The Namesake and Life of Pi. We just wish this actress would do more roles that challenge the actress in her, at least once a year.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most beautiful actresses in the entire world, forget India. The former Miss World 1994 may have had a very okay start in her career, with a few flops lining up at the start like Iruvar, Jeans, Aa Ab Laut Chalen etc. She was often accused of being another beauty queen with questionable acting skills. It was only with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam that Bollywood started taking her seriously as an actress. She is still not the best when it comes to histrionics, but under a skilled director, we have seen her deliver some memorable performances in movies like Devdas, Taal, Guru and Jodha Akbar. She managed her career fine, even when she was going through a turbulent time due to her one personal relationship. Even after marriage to Abhishek Bachchan and being a mother to Aaradhya, ARB has not let go of her acting aspirations. Her bold role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is something married actresses would think twice before accepting.

