Priyanka Chopra on being Meghan Markle’s bridesmaid: If you see me there, you’ll know

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been rumoured to be one of the bridesmaid at actress Meghan Markle’s royal wedding with Prince Harry, kept the speculation live by saying “people will know if they see me”. The actress stayed tight-lipped about the ceremony on May 19 but was vocal about her belief that Markle will help modernise the British monarchy, reports usmagazine.com. “I don’t think anybody else would be able to do it the way she will. She’s just right for it.

“She’s an icon, truly, that girls can look up to, that women can look up to. She’s normal, she’s sweet, she’s nice, she thinks about the world, wants to change it and this was even before any of this happened,” Priyanka told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia magazine. “So, I do think Meghan being a part of the royal family is a big step in the direction of so many things; of women, of feminism, of diversity, of race, of the monarchy versus everyone else. It’s a beautiful step in the right direction,” added the “Quantico” star. (ALSO READ: These pictures of Priyanka Chopra bonding with Meghan Markle give us even more reasons to believe that she might be her bridesmaid)

On her being the bridesmaid, Priyanka said: “If you see me there, you’ll know.” Prince Harry and Markle had been dating since July 2016 and made their first public appearance as a couple in September 2017. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of London’s Kensington Palace, the official residence of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.