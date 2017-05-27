Priyanka Chopra on her autobiography: I think there’s lot of time to write one

Priyanka Chopra is caught up in a whirl of activities — Baywatch promotions, finalising her next Bollywood films and creatively getting involved in her production house — but the actress admits that in spite of such a hectic life, there’s one thing that she hasn’t done yet and that is write her autobiography. She tells us what is still stopping her from writing a book on herself… She admits she has been approached by people to write one, but feels, “there’s so much more to add to my chapters. I think there’s lot of time to write one. I would like to share my story with the world, but I don’t know how it will be.” (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan begins shooting for Anand L Rai’s next; Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch releases; Take a look at Bolly Insta this week)

Considering her foray into Hollywood, she would have some amazing stories to tell. She admits, "Yes, it has been an interesting journey and I have been very private. It's not been easy, it's very uphill whether it was in India or USA. Being in show business is very uphill, or being a public person is a hard job to do. Everyone who does it, does it the best way they can…" The life of a star is also a lonely one, we feel, but the actress does not agree. "No, I am not lonely at all (laughs)! I have to tell people to get out — please give me some time alone. I have great friends, I have an incredible family and I have so much support from colleagues here and there in US, I don't get lonely. Some people like to romanticise it, you know stuff like artistes need to be solitary but I don't think so. I get my inspiration from life, from people, I get inspired by an actor when I see better actors, I see good work, I am like oh wow! Look at where we are going so I think I am the opposite of solitary. As an artiste, pain doesn't inspire me — laughter or happiness or smiles inspire me so I don't get lonely (smiles)."