Priyanka Chopra on playing a villain in Baywatch: I would choose a baddie over a bikini

We caught up with Priyanka Chopra in the very initial stage of Baywatch promotions. The actress was in Mumbai before she kick-started the film’s international leg of promotions. Well, the film has already released in the US and neither PC’s sex appeal nor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s star power seems to have worked its magic at the box office. However every critic in the west has had only the nicest things to say about Priyanka and that’s all thanks to her villainous avatar in the film. The actress in an EXCLUSIVE interview to BollywoodLife had revealed why she’d any day pick the baddie’s character over playing one of the bikini clad babes in the movie. Priyanka on the onset clarified and said, “I’m not in a swimsuit in this one.”

When we quizzed Priyanka on why she ditched the bikini and chose to play a negative lead, Victoria Leeds instead. Here's what she had to say – "There is no debate on why. I would choose a baddie over a bikini. It's a much better character. Wearing a bikini is easy; you can do it on a cover of a magazine. You don't need a movie for that, you choose movie for characters. And my character was extremely intriguing to me."

The Quantico actress also went on to reveal, "It was written for a guy and I recently found out who was it written for. Actually it was a really big actor, and so that made me feel more pressure. Ask Seth (Gordon)… you all can ask Seth, I can't obviously talk about it. That put more pressure on me, but Seth thought it would be fun to have a female antagonist. So it was a lot of fun for me to play that's why I chose it."

However, Priyanka promised that her role as a villain would not be stereotypical. She said, "It wasn't normal (villain). I wanted her to be feminine. I wanted her to be scary, not because she screams and yells. Like a graceful one, she doesn't have to get her nails dirty; she has heels for that."

Clearly Priyanka is playing her cards well and her success in the west is not just good luck, the actress is certainly making some very calculated moves and taking some not so conventional decisions. Baywatch also features Zac Efron and Alexandra Daddario in prominent roles. The film is all set to release in India on June 2.