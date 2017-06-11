Priyanka performs a shanti pooja on the fourth death anniversary of her father, Ashok Chopra – watch video

Everyone knows how close Bollywood hottie Priyanka Chopra was to her father, Ashok Chopra. From the tattoo on her wrist (Daddy’s Li’l Girl) to her emotional quotes about him, the actress displays her profound love for her father openly even today. So on the occasion of his fourth death anniversary, it was quite obvious she would do something special right? Well the actress spent the day with her family and even performed a special shanti pooja (prayer for peace) at her Mumbai apartment. Post that, the actress even stepped out for a bit. But the whole day was dedicated to her father. She not only posted the video of the pooja, but also shared a old photographs of her father with her family.

Priyanka’s father Ashok died on June 10, 2013 after battling with cancer for four years. On Saturday (June 10), the actress posted a few photographs and a video on Twitter and Instagram. The caption for the video, read as, “Shanti Puja at home. Family time, daddy’s little girl, June 10.” In one of the photographs that she posted, Priyanka is seen posing with her family after winning the Miss World title. She wrote for this image, “Family. Beautiful. Together. One. Madhu Chopra, Siddharth Chopra, Dad.” In another post, we see Priyanka’s father giving a red rose to her mother Madhu Chopra, while another picture shows a young Priyanka on the lap of her father, asking him to, “Sing to me one more time. Daddy and I. Miss you dad.” Check out all her posts right here! (ALSO READ – Priyanka Chopra on dad’s fourth death anniversary: Some things will always hurt)

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is bouncing back from a rather average Hollywood debut – Baywatch. The actress is currently in Mumbai and she will be reading a few scripts before announcing her next Bollywood project.