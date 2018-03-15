Priyanka – Rana, Deepika – Prithviraj: 5 fresh pairs we want to see after Sonam – Dulquer

March 12th, it was confirmed that Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan would come together for the screen adaptation of The Zoya Factor. Based on Anuja Chauhan’s best seller novel that goes by the same title, the film is ste to go on floors in mid-2018. The movie is slated for a release on April 5, 2019. This film will feature a fresh pair – Sonam, a known face in Bollywood and Dulquer – a superstar from Mollywood. This is the first time, both these celebrated actors are coming together. While we await a glimpse of this crossover pair, here are 5 other fresh crossover pairs we believe, should team up as soon as possible!

Kangana – Nivin Pauly – She is a dynamo on screen, while Nivin is a quiet volcano! She easily makes her presence felt on screen, while Nivin is an actor you slowly start to notice and then can no longer ignore. Both are versatile actors and are mouldable. They can exhibit rage and romance with equal intensity. Nivin has a geeky charm to him that makes him adorable, while Kanagan is all about the sass. It will be fun to see how Geeky meets sexy with this pairing

Prithviraj – Deepika Padukone – When two good looking actors from across industries get together, expect the unexpected. Both demand attention when they appear on screen, at least their expressive eyes will draw you towards them. Both are very talented and have varied roles to their credit. As a pair,and individually, they will be a lethal combo. What say?

Varun Tej – Alia Bhatt – Fresh and breezy is how we would best describe this pair. Varun Tej is suddenly the talk fo the town thanks to his performances in Fidaa and Tholi Prema. He is the current blue eyed boy. Why not team him with Bollywood’s blue eyed girl. They are from the youngest lot and it’s time to bring them together and spring a surprise on their fans. What say?

Rana Daggubati and Priyanka Chopra – If there was an award for the hottest pair, it would go to this duo. With his powering presence and her exotic appeal, these two would sizzle on screen with their sheer presence. We have nothing more to say – Somebody just sign them together already!

Jr NTR – Anushka Sharma – This is one of those pairs you know will work for sure! Both are talented actors on their own already, can you imagine what will happen when they team up! His boyish charm, her delicate yet casual appeal. Both have also had a major success record at the box office. As a pair, they will surely be the most commercial. In some way or the other, they remind you of Jr NTR and Samantha, don’t you think?

Now that we have put forth five fresh pairings for you, which is your favourite? Or do you have another pair in mind? Do tell us in the comment box below.