Priyanka Chopra regrets endorsing a fairness cream, says “It made me feel like crap”

We want to reiterate- Priyanka Chopra is on her way to global domination. After reigning in Bollywood for years, she shifted her base, not permanently or entirely, to Hollywood. The face of the successful ABC thriller Quantico, Priyanka, went on to play the main villain, Victoria Leeds, in Baywatch, and starred alongside biggies like Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson, earlier this year. The West loves her as much as we do (or probably more). The actress features on the cover of two magazines this month, Vogue and, Paper. While the cover shot of the two magazines are, both beautiful, but polar opposite, one concern that Priyanka voices for in the mags is the same; India’s obsession with the fair complexion.

Priyanka's Goddess like beauty is not the only aspect that helped her achieve the success she has today. Her personality and opinions also are to be credited. But there was time when even her beauty and her opinion about it were tainted like many Indians. While talking to Vogue she said, "A lot of girls with a darker skin hear things like, "Oh, poor thing, she's dark." In India they advertise skin-lightening creams: "Your skin's gonna get lighter in a week." I used it [when I was very young]. Then when I was an actor, around my early twenties, I did a commercial for a skin-lightening cream. I was playing that girl with insecurities. And when I saw it, I was like, "Oh shit. What did I do?" I started talking about being proud of the way I looked. I actually like my skin tone."

While talking Paper, Priyanka provided more insights about the commercial. Don't worry, she made sure that she pulled out of the ad deal, soon after its release. A guilt ridden Priyanka told Paper, "So I did this cream commercial and when I saw it, it made me feel like crap. It reminded me of what I felt like when I was a little girl. I was like, 'Oh my god, this is what I felt like. Like what I have is not good enough.' I got out of the contract and never did it again. It took me seeing myself advocating the thing that made my teenage years miserable, because it was normal and everyone did it. It was sold in stores right next to toothpaste. You don't understand the psychology of what it does to society. When I did it is when I understood it. Creams for glowing skin is different, but as soon as it says 'whitening,' it's like, what?"

It is heartwarming to see Bollywood actors, finally, speak up up against fairness creams. Or else we are used to see them endorse such crap-creams. Abhay Deol had created quite a stir recently after calling out all the Bollywood actors who endorsed such creams. Kangana Ranaut has said time and again that she rejects all the fairness cream endorsement offers that come her way. Recently, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also spoke about how big names promoting fairness creams can give inferiority complex to people of darker complexion.

Priyanka has Quantico season 3, A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic in the pipeline as of now. She is also set to produce a sitcom based on life of another Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. More power to her!