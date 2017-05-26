Priyanka Chopra remembers the time when she made a mistake at Miss World pageant and yet went on to win – watch video

Priyanka Chopra shot to fame when she was crowned Miss World in 2000. Now, she is an international star thanks to the success of Quantico. She has also made her big Hollywood debut with the movie adaptation of the hit TV series Baywatch. The west is crazy about her, and the fact that most of the reviews of Baywatch have only praised her says a lot for the notion. The process of global domination is going very well for her. But did you know she stumbled a little when she took her first step towards global domination? In her own admittance Priyanka gave a not-so-correct answer during the Q&A at Miss World pageant.

Priyanka is the latest celeb to be featured on Vogue’s 73 Questions. She answered questions about life, work, and much more with zeal and charm. She did not even shy away from admitting the error she made right before she was crowned Miss World, about 17 years ago. Back then during the pageant, in the Q&A round she was asked “Who do you think is the most successful woman living today and why?” Priyanka, who was just 19 years old back then, took Mother Teresa’s name, who had left the mortal world long before this moment.

Well, during Vogue 73 questions Priyanka said that Mother Teresa was alive in her heart. She further said that if the question was asked her today her answer would be Michelle Obama. “I think she is aspirational, super-cool, and at the same time, real. You know!?”

Watch the moment when she was announced as Miss World 2000:

On work front, the only official announcement that Priyanka has made is that her ABC thriller Quantico has been renewed for a third season. The format of the series changed from multiple timelines to single, near the end of the season 2. The series became more focused on the ongoing social political scenario in USA. Let us see where season 3 takes us. Rumours are rife that she will also be seen in A Kid Like Jake, essaying the role of single mom. She will be seen alongside Claire Danes and Jim Parsons. We hope she makes the official announcement soon.