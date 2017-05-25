Priyanka Chopra reveals she is intimidated by the bodies of Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron – watch video

Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Baywatch, which will release tomorrow in the USA, while it will come in theatres in India next week. Baywatch is a movie reboot of the popular ’90s show about world-saving lifeguards by the same name. Baywatch has Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in the lead roles with Priyanka Chopra playing the main antagonist, Victoria Leeds. The entire cast of the movie has been promoting the movie everywhere, with Priyanka Chopra, who is now familiar to the Western audience thanks to her international TV series Quantico, hopping from one interview to another, giving quotes and sharing anecdotes, without even showing off her exhaustion.

In the below interview, Priyanka Chopra is seen talking about the movie with fans cheering her from the behind. She reveals how happy she was about Indian Censor Board only giving five cuts to the raunchy sex comedy. She also shared how fun the experience was shooting for the movie, which she describes as a timepass entertainer. Then came the important question – is she dating anyone. However, the interviewer knew that she won’t answer that honestly, so she asked Priyanka another question – will she date a guy like Dwayne Johnson or Zac Efron. Priyanka, not wanting to choose between the two, went with neither. She said that both the stars actually intimidated her with their huge bodies – Dwayne Johnson used to get up at 5 am in the morning to keep up with his fitness regime, while Zac Efron has muscles even in places where they shouldn’t be. She also revealed that Alexandra Daddario’s eyes are so blue that you can keep on looking into her eyes.

Baywatch, which had preview screenings earlier this week, has received some scathing reviews, but Priyanka Chopra’s performance got some really good feedback.