Priyanka Chopra says she would like to collaborate with Beyonce

Priyanka Chopra‘s live-action Hollywood debut Baywatch may not have turned out the way she was hoping it to be, the actress has moved on to her next international film, A Kid Like Jake. While juggling between her work in Hollywood films, TV series Quantico and her Bollywood assignments, her singing career took a backseat. Talking about that to DNA, she said, “It went down the drain. I got really tied up, and when Quantico happened, I wasn’t prepared for it. Nobody expected it to run into so many episodes. We started with just 13 episodes and it blew up, so a lot of my time was spent in doing Seasons 1 and 2 of the show and Baywatch. Before that, Bajirao Mastani and Jai Gangaajal were happening at the same time. I was caught up with all my acting projects, so I couldn’t do music at that time.” Also read: Fashion pick of the day: Priyanka Chopra gets her sass on point but her makeup and hair steal the show!

Priyanka Chopra, who successfully churned out singles like, In My City and Exotic, where she collaborated with will.i.am. and Pitbull respectively, and I Can’t Make You Love Me being her last release. When she was asked who else she’d wish to collaborate with for her next she said, “In America, Beyonce. I think she is amazing and a suave performer. I admire her.” Also read: Kangana – KJo nepotism debate, Priyanka Chopra leg row, Akshay Kumar’s National Award win: 11 controversies that took place in the first half of 2017

When she was asked about Anoushka Shankar’s comments where she said international artistes are looking forward to collaborating with Indians because they have realised we are extremely talented, she said, “Of course, that’s true. It’s been happening for years in movies. Most American studios — Warner Brothers, Fox, etc, have set up here since six-seven years. That’s an old, famous mandate. We have technicians and writers coming down and working with us because we’re the biggest movie producing industry in the world. If you include regional films, we make about 900 movies a year. Our movies transcend borders. No other country can boast of something like that. In terms of business, India makes so much sense. The music industry is also realising that.”