Priyanka Chopra shares the first look of her Sikkimese film Pahuna and it looks interesting

Priyanka Chopra is being sorely missed by her fans in India. The lady has been away in the US shooting for her show Quantico and Hollywood debut with Baywatch. However, she has been active back home with her production company that taps into regional cinema. Priyanka shared the first look of her Sikkimese film Pahuna on Twitter. The first look poster was unveiled at Cannes Film Festival by her mom Madhu Chopra and filmmaker Paakhi Tyrewala who has helmed the project. Pahuna’s poster has the faces of two kids with their eyes conveying a number of emotions that range from anger to confusion and cynicism. We can see the girl trying to cook something while the brother looks after the baby. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra’s live-action Hollywood debut Baywatch bears the brunt of Indian Censor board; gets five cuts)

Pahuna tells the tale of three Nepali kids who are separated from their parents while fleeing from the Maoist agitation from Nepal to Sikkim. The cast and crew belong to the region. Pahuna means The Little Visitors. Priyanka Chopra’s debut production, the Marathi film Ventilator won three National Awards. With strong content, Priyanka is hoping to replicate the success of Ventilator with Pahuna. The film stars Ishika Gurung and Anmol Limboo in lead roles. It has been totally shot in Sikkim. In an earlier statement, Madhu Chopra said, “We are trying to start a film industry there. Sikkim is a beautiful 100 per cent eco-friendly state. We got a wonderful story based on the hardship faced during Maoist struggle by three children. The story was enough reason to explore this uncharted territory. The Sikkim government has been quite helpful.” (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra had a ‘good feeling’ when she stepped out in a bikini)

In a statement to IANS, Paakhi Tyrewala said, “Thirteen years ago when I went to Darjeeling and Gangtok, I realized how easily I was accepted by the people as one of their own. Soon, I forgot that I was a guest and began to see the mountains as my home and that has never changed. In Pahuna, I wanted to capture not only the beauty of Sikkim but also the beauty of its people. Pahuna is the story of people of Sikkim. My vision is not to take Sikkim to Bollywood, but to bring Bollywood to Sikkim!”