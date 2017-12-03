Priyanka Chopra should stop singing, says Monica Dogra

It seems that the debate on whether actors should sing or not has opened again. Recently musicians Vishal Dadlani and Monica Dogra, who are an integral part of music reality show titled Stage 3, have given some controversial and bold statements, which will definitely hurt our actors turned singers. As per the DNA report, during the rapid fire round, the composers were asked which actor should stop singing. While Vishal Dadlani took the name of Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha, Monica Dogra said that Priyanka Chopra is a terrific actress and she should focus more on her acting compare to singing.

In the recent times, we have seen that many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra have tried their hands in singing. While some have them made it a forgettable affair, some received great response from the audience. If you are thinking, who is Monica Dogra? Try to remember Aamir Khan’s film Dhobi Ghat, where she portrayed the role of Shai. The musician was also the parts of David and Rock On. Priyanka Chopra’s music albums like In My City, Exotic and I can’t make you love me has been received very well by the audience, not only in but also in the international markets. The comment of Monica on PeeCee might make Desi girl doubt her singing talent. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra gets an apology from Femina for misquoting her on her ex-boyfriend comment)

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with shooting for Quantico 3, where she portrays the lead character of Alex Parrish. The 3rd season of Quantico will have only 13 episodes unlike its previous two seasons, which had 22 episodes each. Apart from Quantico, Priyanka Chopra has also wrapped up the shooting of two Hollywood flicks – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic?. Priyanka plays a supporting character in both the films. Coming to her Bollywood projects, earlier her name was associated with films like Kalpana Chawla biopic, Salute and Gustakhiyan. But Priyanka’s mother Dr. Madhu Chopra confirmed that PeeCee hasn’t signed any Bollywood projects yet.