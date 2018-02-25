Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen express their shock over Sridevi’s untimely death; offer condolences to the family

Sridevi’s untimely demise has left everyone shocked. And for those from the industry, it is no less than a personal loss. As soon as they are hearing about it, they are taking to Twitter to express their sadness over the same and also extending their condolences to the bereaved family. Obviously, given how sudden and unexpected it is, the element of shock and disbelief is hard to miss in all the tweets. Everyone is ruing the loss of a beautiful soul that was the actress.

Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first ones to take to Twitter. However, what he posted seemed more like a premonition. He wrote that he was feeling a sense of fear but he didn’t know what the reason behind it was. If, by then, Big B wasn’t aware of the news, then this might have been a premonition. Priyanka, who is in Los Angeles, shooting for Quantico season 3, called it a dark day and offered her condolences. Sushmita Sen tweeted that she isn’t able to stop crying on hearing the news. Here are tweets of all the celebrities:

It is evident that no one can believe that this has really happened. But we don’t blame them. Even we wanted to be in denial for the longest time.