Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen express their shock over Sridevi’s untimely death; offer condolences to the family

Sridevi’s untimely demise has left everyone shocked. And for those from the industry, it is no less than a personal loss. As soon as they are hearing about it, they are taking to Twitter to express their sadness over the same and also extending their condolences to the bereaved family. Obviously, given how sudden and unexpected it is, the element of shock and disbelief is hard to miss in all the tweets. Everyone is ruing the loss of a beautiful soul that was the actress.

Amitabh Bachchan was one of the first ones to take to Twitter. However, what he posted seemed more like a premonition. He wrote that he was feeling a sense of fear but he didn’t know what the reason behind it was. If, by then, Big B wasn’t aware of the news, then this might have been a premonition. Priyanka, who is in Los Angeles, shooting for Quantico season 3, called it a dark day and offered her condolences. Sushmita Sen tweeted that she isn’t able to stop crying on hearing the news. Here are tweets of all the celebrities:

T 2625 – न जाने क्यूँ , एक अजीब सी घबराहट हो रही है !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 24, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

I just heard Ma’am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock…cant stop crying… — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 24, 2018

Shocked by this news.Thoughts and prayers to the https://t.co/zsGqrGWG7Y #Sridevi Ji. — Yo Yo Honey Singh (@asliyoyo) February 24, 2018

So heartbreaking to hear about #Sridevi ma’am … we just lost our finest …. gone way too soon…. pic.twitter.com/VXrEZQlh7u — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 24, 2018

Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP #Sridevi 🙏 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018

An absolute icon. Gone too soon, #Sridevi. Too soon… — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) February 24, 2018

Absolutely devastating news!!!!!!! The sudden passing of #Sridevi ji is so tragic! Worst worst horrible news.. One of #Bollywood ‘s brightest fires.. icon of an era, queen of hearts & an artist beyond compare! Deepest condolences to the family 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/zlkvFC4Aul — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 24, 2018

Shocking and unbelievable !!! Can’t come to terms with the fact tht #Sridevi ma’am is no more … Deeply saddened ! R.I.P — Zareen Khan (@zareen_khan) February 24, 2018

I am at a loss for words & jolted as if struck by lightening at this late hour of the night to learn about the shocking & tragic news & untimely demise of #Sridevi ji. Heartbroken. She was India’s sweetheart, an incredible artiste & a beautiful human being. Gone too soon. RIP.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VEIveFY4tw — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 24, 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear about the passing of #Sridevi. What a dark black terrible moment in time. Gutted. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) February 24, 2018

Totally in shock to hear #Sridevi demise!! — bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) February 24, 2018

Oh, no! In her own way, she lit up the screen. Such a star! No age to go. #Sridevi. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2018

I just can’t believe it’s true… All my love & strength to the family. As gorgeous as an Angel & now amidst them. RIP #Sridevi 💔 — Anusha (@VJAnusha) February 24, 2018

Shocked and devastated. An amazing talent and my favourite performer passes on. A tremendous loss to the industry.

“Bijli giraane main hoon aayi, kehte hain mujhko hawa Hawaii” RIP dear #Sridevi. pic.twitter.com/nBrhmAlPlz — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) February 24, 2018

Unbelievable Shocking & Heartbreaking to hear about the demise of #Sridevi, one of the talented Actress of Indian Cinema. Prayers and strength to the family. #OmShanti — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) February 24, 2018

Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family. — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) February 24, 2018

#Sridevi ma’am just gone from this world like poof..Just can’t come to terms with it!!! Such a powerhouse of talent and such a huge loss for all of us. May she rest in peace … really sad — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 24, 2018

Cannot believe the heartbreaking news about #Sridevi Our industry lost a shining light today, way too early. Love and light to her family. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) February 24, 2018

Can’t get myself to believe…. I thought it was a hoax. #Sridevi — Kritika Kamra (@Kritika_Kamra) February 24, 2018

Someone say this isn’t true 😭#Sridevi — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) February 24, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

My god! Can’t believe reading the news all over about #Sridevi ji passing away! Just saw her a couple of weeks ago! This is sad! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) February 24, 2018

It is evident that no one can believe that this has really happened. But we don’t blame them. Even we wanted to be in denial for the longest time.