Priyanka Chopra to attend bestie Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s engagement?

First of all, the whole news of Prince Harry getting engaged to Meghan Markle is a speculation and on top of that, we heard a new one. According to Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka Chopra could be part of the ceremony as she and Meghan are best friends. Quantico and Suits are part of the same network and thus their bonding can be easily traced back. But the couple hasn’t made any sort of announcement about the same.

Priyanka Chopra has often been questioned about Meghan and Prince Harry’s relationship as she is close to the actress. At a press conference recently, she said, “She seems happy. I think they look great together.” She also mentioned how ‘high-profile relationships’ are tough to handle. But dare you address Meghan just as Prince Harry’s girlfriend…she won’t take it lying down. She slammed a Vanity Fair interview of Meghan where apparently more emphasis was given to her relationship with the Prince rather than her own work. She told E! Online, “I don’t if I will get into trouble for this, but I have an opinion. I mean, she’s on the cover of Vanity Fair. It would have been nice to write about her not just her boyfriend. I’m just saying. I mean, she’s an actor, she’s an activist, she’s a philanthropist. I mean, she does so much more.” We are totally with PC on this. Markle is a brilliant actress and she is more than just someone’s girlfriend.

