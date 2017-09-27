YAYY! Priyanka Chopra to be felicitated by Variety’s Power of Women along with Patty Jenkins and Michelle Pfeiffer

Priyanka Chopra is going great guns, especially after she made her journey Westwards Ho! Be it her movie/television career or social work, she has been getting the right kind of attention. Her UNICEF commitment has got her a lot of praise, especially her work towards underprivileged children. And now her UNICEF work has made Priyanka Chopra a part of the elite list of women honoured by Variety’s annual Power of Women luncheon. The event will take place on October 13 at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons and is held to felicitate the most socially conscious women celebs, who as per their website “have made a significant impact to their chosen charities and causes”.

Along with Priyanka Chopra, the event will also honour Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins (Anti-Recidivism Coalition), American singer Kelly Clarkson (QX Super School), three-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (Environmental Working Group), and Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer (City Year). Here’s Priyanka Chopra’s reaction to be being chosen as a part of the group, where she will share the dias with the Hollywood celebs,

In an official statement to media, Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, group publisher and chief revenue officer of Variety, said, “We are once again honored to partner with Lifetime to present our Power of Women event. At the heart of this event is a desire to promote the importance of philanthropy within the entertainment community. This year’s honorees are passionate and inspiring women working to help shine a light on causes important to them. We hope it inspires others to do the same.”

Priyanka Chopra, who was last seen in Baywatch, will be seen next in two Hollywood movies. There is A Kid Like Jake with Octavia Spencer and The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons. There is also the romcom, Isn’t It Romantic?, with Rebel Wilson, Adam DeVine and Liam Hemsworth. As for Bollywood, she is yet to sign a movie.