Good news! Priyanka Chopra to get Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for being an international icon

Priyanka Chopra has been scaling new heights in her career internationally. She has been making the country proud all across the world and with the kind of effort and hard-work she has put in, it’s commendable that she has managed to become an epitome of success. This hard-work hasn’t gone waste and thanks to that, she’s going places. The world knows her now and we don’t think there’s anything left that she needs to conquer now.

And because she has been striving so hard, Priyanka Chopra will now be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for being an international icon. The Baywatch star will be given the award under the newly introduced 'Internationally Acclaimed Actress' category at a ceremony in Mumbai, as reported by PTI. "Priyanka's hard and sincere efforts have helped her place herself on an international platform with grace. She is representing India at a global level and that has made every Indian proud of her work. This compelled us to introduce this fresh category in the awards," Dadasaheb Phalke Academy and Award Committee chairman Ganesh Jain said in a statement. Now that's commendable!

Within a few years, she has carved a niche for herself in Hollywood and that's pretty much a big deal. She started off with Quantico which became a massive hit; then came the second season and she started getting invited to these popular talk shows and now, she has even managed to bag a role in a Hollywood movie. Kudos to you, PeeCee! you are such an inspiration for everyone out there who dreams to do something big someday.

Celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Juhi Chawla and Nitesh Tiwari, among others, are expected to attend the event. The board of trustees for Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards include Johny Lever, Pahlaj Nihalani, Mithun Chakraborty and TP Agrawal. The award ceremony will be held on June 1 in Mumbai. Interestingly, Priyanka’s Hollywood debut film Baywatch will be releasing in India on June 2.