Priyanka Chopra to launch the trailer of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout

Actress Priyanka Chopra will launch the interactive trailer of Monsoon Shootout via social media. A story woven on the concept of making life-altering choices, the film has been directed by Amit Kumar and produced by Guneet Monga.

Priyanka, who has made her mark internationally, will extend support to launch the trailer for the film. It will be out digitally on Monday. Monga said in a statement: “I reached out to Priyanka to express our desire to have her launch our trailer. She watched the trailer and loved the innovation of being a first-of-its-kind interactive trailer where the audience chooses the ending.

“It is indeed very kind of her to instantly agree and extend her support. She has produced and supported several independent films. She is a global icon and an amazingly talented actress who has a great sense of good content. It’s humbling to see someone like her to come forth in support of our film.”

“Monsoon Shootout” premiered at Cannes and won Best Thriller in several festivals internationally. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Varma, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Neeraj Kabi. It will release on December 15.