Priyanka Chopra to play Aamir Khan’s wife in Rakesh Sharma’s biopic – true or false?

We were the first ones to tell you that Aamir Khan has been chosen to play Rakesh Sharma in the latter’s biopic. It will be a challenging role because Sharma is much revered and respected in India. Later, we heard that Priyanka Chopra has been apparently approached to play Aamir’s wife in the film. According to Mid-Day, the actor and his team are very excited to get PC for the film. They also had a meeting with the actress since she is in town for a while now. It will be interesting see if she greenlights this project over others that have come to her because there is still time for this to go on the floors since Aamir is shooting Thugs of Hindostan. Now all this is hearsay, so we would like to know if you think there is any truth to the tale.

If you ask us, we hope as hell it is true. Aamir is one actor PC hasn’t paired up ever. So this will be a fresh pairing which will only make us more excited for the film. Also, we know about Rakesh Sharma’s contribution to India as an astronaut but aren’t aware of how his family must have supported him. So our bets are on PC. But you tell us if you think this is just a story and not the actual truth.

As you all are aware, the film is called Saare Jahan Se Achcha. It was originally called Salute. Sharma had said those lines to the then PM Indira Gandhi before he took off for his space travel. This is one biopic we are really intrigued about. While everyone knows about him, not many are aware of his life and struggles. Hope Priyanka says yes to the project.