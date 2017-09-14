Priyanka Chopra to present an Emmy once again; which actor should she share the stage with this year?

Priyanka Chopra is one of the biggest stars across the world. After the success of her TV show – Quantico, she has become a household name. She is now being called for every award show and party. From the People’s Choice Awards to the Emmys to Oscars, she has attended all the top international award shows and even got awards. Last year, she had also became one of the first Indian celebrities to present an Emmy and looks like she is going to repeat this feat again. Yes, according to a report in the Entertainment Weekly, Priyanka will be attending the 2017 Emmys even though she or Quantico hasn’t been nominated. But that’s not it! Like last year, she will also be presenting an award on the stage. Ain’t that cool?

If you remember, last year, Priyanka Chopra had turned a lot of heads at the Emmys. From twirling on the red carpet to slaying in her hot red outfit and flirting with Tom Hiddleston, PeeCee made a lot of headlines. And going by her recent fashion outings, we are sure she is going to set the 2017 Emmys red carpet on fire. Last year, she had presented the award with Tom Hiddleston, but which actor will she present it with this year? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below! From what we hear, Mark Feuerstein, Jermaine Fowler, Chris Hardwick, Kaitlin Olson, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Jeremy Piven, Craig Robinson, Gina Rodriguez, Anika Noni Rose and Gabrielle Union will also be presenting awards. (ALSO READ – Deepika Padukone’s simplicity fails to beat Priyanka Chopra’s spunk – check out poll results)

On the professional front, Priyanka was currently on a work trip to Jordan. She will now head back to America, where she will start shooting for the third season of her popular show, Quantico. Two of her Hollywood films – A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t it Romantic will soon hit the screens too! In the meantime, she is all set to announce her first Hindi production, while also locking her next Bollywood project. So stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the latest dope on Priyanka Chopra right here…