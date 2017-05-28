Priyanka Chopra to receive Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award on June 1

Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards that have been honouring the best of cinema since 2000 have introduced a brand new category for the upcoming edition. On coming June 1, apart from the regular awards, the additional category will be Internationally Acclaimed Actress Award. And no points for guessing that Priyanka Chopra will be getting this award.

Priyanka has achieved international acclaim in the past few years. She headlines the hit ABC thriller Quantico, which will soon roll out production for its season 3. She has made her film debut in Hollywood with Baywatch, for which her performance is getting good reviews. She is also rumoured to have signed her second Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake with Claire Danes, Jim Parsons. The west is head over heels in love with the Desi Girl. At the moment she is a perfect choice for the category.

Not just her, Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award will also honour her production venture for Ventilator. She and her mother Madhu Chopra produced the Marathi film which rose to critical acclaim earlier this year. More power to Priyanka.

Ashok Shekhar, the chairman of the Dada Saheb Phalke Award committee, confirmed that they have introduced a new category. “Yes, we have decided to introduce a fresh category in the awards list —Internationally Acclaimed Actress Award. There are no two ways about the fact that Priyanka Chopra is the only actress who truly deserves this award. She has consented for the same.”

We wonder if the new category is going to be continued or is it a one time thing. For the coming years, there are a few other actresses who can win this award if the category continues. For example Deepika Padukone who has worked in xXx: Return of Xander Cage, Freida Pinto who has starred in many movies and is the star of the upcoming show Guerilla, Nimrat Kaur who has starred in Wayward Pines, Homeland and a few more names. For now Priyanka will be taking away the award.