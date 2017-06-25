Priyanka Chopra turns up the heat in Malibu as she takes a break from A Kid Like Jake – view pics

After impressing one and all with her fantastic performance in her Hollywood debut – Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra has started working on her second film – A Kid Like Jake. She has been working hard over the past few weeks and looks like she totally deserved a break and a mini vacation. And that’s what she has been doing this weekend. The actress took some time out and spent it with her close friends. She started her day with an outing with her Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri and filmmaker buddy Mubina Rattonsey. In another picture, PeeCee was even seen turning up the heat as she soaked in the sun on a deck in Malibu. Later on, she was seen chilling with Yasmine and Graham Rogers in an apartment in Los Angeles. So, looks like her weekend is going well. (ALSO READ – LEAKED! Priyanka Chopra’s look from A Kid Like Jake, how hot is this woman? view pics)

Check out her pictures right here:

Malibu life! #friendsforlife @mubinarattonsey @jazmasri #liam #carfie A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 24, 2017 at 3:13pm PDT

Summertime twinning with @mubinarattonsey #weekendvibes A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

Who dat? @grahambamthankyoumam @jazmasri #LADiaries #reunited A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 24, 2017 at 8:55pm PDT

Coming back to her second Hollywood film, we hear that Priyanka will be playing a single mother in A Kid Like Jake. And as per reports carried by Deadline and Variety, the film revolves around the life of a four year old kid named Jake and his parents. The parents try hard to find the right kindergarten for Jake, while coming to terms with the kid’s gender identity. Priyanka, on the other hand, will be playing the parents’ friend, a single mother named Amal. Though she is not the lead, her role is really pivotal in the film. (ALSO READ – Decoding Priyanka Chopra’s spunky fashion statement on the sets of A Kid Like Jake – View HQ pics)

