Priyanka Chopra twins with Nicole Kidman and also hangs out with Kendall Jenner – view pics

Well, can’t say we didn’t see this coming. Priyanka Chopra spending her weekend with the most popular Hollywood stars! The actress posted pictures of her ‘perfect New York afternoon’on Instagram. She is having a girly time with Nicole Kidman, Kendall Jenner, Kate Mara and Keri Russel. The actress captioned her group selfie,” A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies @nicolekidman @katemara @kendalljenner #kerirussell”. And sensing that social media savvy fans are going to notice how she is twinning with Nicole, she put up another post with Nicole and captioned it,” We got the memo.. lol @nicolekidman #twinning”.

That’s quite smart of her. And we quite love what she is wearing! PeeCee is wearing a white dress with black polka dots and black box heels. Now that’s not her one-of-a-kind outfit. I mean, we’ve seen her wear something similar before so it doesn’t really surprise us or anything. But we love the fact that these two actresses are twinning and how! Both of them look just gorgeous, don’t you think? Kendall was seen wearing a summery off-shoulder romper. It’s definitely something you need in your wardrobe before summer ends. While you search where to buy the outfit, check out these posts of their lunch meet right here. (ALSO READ: Baywatch babe Priyanka Chopra is keen on playing the Batgirl next – how about it?)

A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies @nicolekidman @katemara @kendalljenner #kerirussell A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

We got the memo.. lol @nicolekidman #twinning 🖤❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Don’t they all look so pretty? PeeCee is definitely giving us some fashion inspiration. Her outfit is so outdoor picnic date look. But which one of these actresses do you think pulled off polka dots better? We quite liked PeeCee’s outfit better Than Nicole’s. Though Nicole’s outfit is also quite good, we feel that she could have carried it better. Or they should just swap clothes. Yes, that would be perfect but it’s kinda too late now. So we’ll leave it up to you to decide.

Tell us which one of these actresses do you think looked better in polka dots? Post your opinions in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.