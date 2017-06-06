Priyanka Chopra vibes with Wiz Khalifa in this sunny music video about optimistic American style

Priyanka Chopra is a global icon. She knows that with great power comes great responsibility, and tries to do her best to make the world a better place by voicing for various social causes. She is proudly fulfilling her duties as the global brand ambassador for UNICEF – she recently visited Zimbabwe and talked about violence against the children in the country. Now, she stars in a socially conscious GAP commercial about “Bridging the Gap”.

Gap roped in 14 popular faces for a music video aimed at celebrating unity in diversity in true optimistic American style. Celebs of different ages, races, and cultural backgrounds, including Priyanka, rapper Wiz Khalifa, actor Jonathan Groff, came together for this optimistic TV spot. The celebs are wearing plain white Tees, and blue denim jeans in this music video, perfectly imbibing the theme of unity, as they dance on Sunny by Boney M. The vibe of the video is upbeat, peppy, and of course inspiring. Takes you attention away from all the hatred that is there in the world, for a few minutes at least.

Priyanka in an interview with ET Online talked about the campaign disguised as a music video. “Celebrating our differences is being proud of where you come from, but engulfing other people who are different than you into your world.” she said.

When asked what is one ‘gap’ that is most in then need to be ‘bridged’ the actress says ,”Women need to be given an opportunity to stand on their feet and do the best they can for themselves,”

The video titled “Bridging the Gap” is the invention of British Vogue editor Edward Enniful, who has also directed the project. “This project is about authenticity and people living their truths.” he said in a statement.

Apart from Priyanka and Wiz appearing in the video are Yara Shahidi, Adwoa Aboah, Alek Welk, and models Fernanda Ly, Maria Borges, Lineisy Montero, Casil McArthur, Ellen Rosa and Jasmine Sanders. Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson is also there in this awesome video.