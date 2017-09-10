Priyanka Chopra visits Syrian refugee children in Jordan; says let’s open our hearts to them

Priyanka Chopra takes her role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador very seriously. She is now in Jordan to meet children who have fled to the country after the Syrian crisis. Priyanka will meet the kids and volunteers who have taken the initiative to educate them. A few months back, she was in Zimbabwe to meet survivors of sexual abuse. She posted some heart-warming stuff from there. As of now, there are 1.3 million Syrians in Jordan, which has a population of 6.6 million. The educational system is trying their best to accommodate these kids but it is a struggle. Priyanka will meet these kids and raise awareness on the issue. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra says India’s North-east is ‘a little part of heaven’ at Pahuna’s premiere at TIFF)

One of the best posts from Priyanka is of a refugee girl called Emaan. She has made a drawing where a jail inmate is trying to feed a bird. Priyanka lauded the sketch saying it extolled the better virtues of humanity. She also taught a boy Fadi to write his name in English while he taught her to write Priyanka in Arabic. So cute!

There are quite a few challenges as in many homes, the children work to earn money for family or sick relatives. Moreover, there is pressure on employment in Jordan. The Ministry there has opened new schools, introduced more shifts and enrolled more teachers but it is still short. We hope Priyanka’s presence lets more people get involved in terms of raising funds or infrastructure. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…