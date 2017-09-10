Priyanka Chopra visits Syrian refugee children in Jordan; says let’s open our hearts to them

Priyanka Chopra takes her role as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador very seriously. She is now in Jordan to meet children who have fled to the country after the Syrian crisis. Priyanka will meet the kids and volunteers who have taken the initiative to educate them. A few months back, she was in Zimbabwe to meet survivors of sexual abuse. She posted some heart-warming stuff from there. As of now, there are 1.3 million Syrians in Jordan, which has a population of 6.6 million. The educational system is trying their best to accommodate these kids but it is a struggle. Priyanka will meet these kids and raise awareness on the issue. (Also Read: Priyanka Chopra says India’s North-east is ‘a little part of heaven’ at Pahuna’s premiere at TIFF)

One of the best posts from Priyanka is of a refugee girl called Emaan. She has made a drawing where a jail inmate is trying to feed a bird. Priyanka lauded the sketch saying it extolled the better virtues of humanity. She also taught a boy Fadi to write his name in English while he taught her to write Priyanka in Arabic. So cute!

Fadi. Seven years old. Was so excited that he knew how to write his name in English but wrote it left to right because he knew arabic. It was very cute so we learnt how to write his name in English and he taught me to write my name in Arabic. #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan #ChildrenOfSyria @unicef A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 10, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Sunday 9:00 am, Amman, Jordan: Looking forward to day and meeting some amazing #ChildrenOfSyria and volunteers. #MissionforChildren #ChildrenUprooted #PCInJordan A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 9, 2017 at 11:21pm PDT

Beautiful #Jordan🇯🇴 a host country to millions of refugees.. let’s open our hearts and figure out how we can help .. will keep you posted as i meet these incredible survivors 🙏🏼 @Unicef #neversaynever Picture credit : @natashapal A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

There are quite a few challenges as in many homes, the children work to earn money for family or sick relatives. Moreover, there is pressure on employment in Jordan. The Ministry there has opened new schools, introduced more shifts and enrolled more teachers but it is still short. We hope Priyanka’s presence lets more people get involved in terms of raising funds or infrastructure. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…