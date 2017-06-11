Priyanka Chopra was spotted in a somber mood – view HQ pics

Priyanka Chopra is back in Mumbai for a week before she begins shooting for her next Hollywood venture in America. The actress was snapped outside a popular restaurant yesterday but she looked a tad bit sad, gloomy and dull. It was her father’s fourth death anniversary yesterday and she even took to Twitter to express how upset she was. “Some things will always hurt”, she had said in the tweet. Everyone knows how attached PeeCee was to her dad. She’s always maintained how he had been very supportive of her career right from the start. So we totally understand why she wasn’t being her usual self. She wore a simple white polka dot dress. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra is my Devsena, says Aarambh serial director Goldie Behl)



On the work front, the actress has signed two big projects in Bollywood – one being the Kalpana Chawala biopic and the other one being her next with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We hear that the actress is also going to be co – producing her film with Bhansali. So this is the first time she is going to venture into production as long as Hindi cinema is concerned. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka has shown keen interest in co – producing Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next in which she will be essaying the role of Amrita Pritam. Now, isn’t that HUGE? If this turns out to be true, this will be the her first Hindi production venture ever! That’s amazing, PeeCee!