Priyanka Chopra: When you choose something, give it your all

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Prague, says she is apprehensive about everything new she does, but it’s the courage of conviction she goes ahead with. The actress treated her fans to a question and answer session on Twitter yesterday (June 15), where one user asked her, “What happened in the time when you were the most apprehensive to accomplish something?” To that, she replied: “Everything I do, something new, I’m apprehensive. But courage of conviction is what I go with.” Another fan asked her about how she deals with negativity and the Bajirao Mastani actress said that it’s hard and it hurts her too. “It’s hard to. It hurts too. But you have to live on the side of your truth and go on. And slowly time heals everything,” she replied.

Priyanka also said that haters don’t exist in her world, so she has nothing to say to them. Another fan asked the 34-year-old actress about advice she would like to give to women who want to be achievers in their own chosen fields. PeeCee replied by saying, “When you choose something, give it your all.” (ALSO READ – Priyanka Chopra BEATS Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Vin Diesel to become the most popular actor on social media)

On the acting front, Priyanka’s latest release was the Hollywood film Baywatch, directed by Seth Gordon. The film also featured Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. She will soon announce her next Bollywood film and start with shooting the third season of Quantico too.