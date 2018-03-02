Priyanka Chopra writes an eulogy for Sridevi, says “She is one of the big reasons I became an actor”

Sridevi passed away at the age of 54 on February 24. She was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on February 28. Film fraternity is still reeling over her demise and recovering from the shock. Sridevi was an inspiration to many gen-next actresses including Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka has earlier shared her thoughts on social media about Sridevi and paid condolence to her through social media. Now, we will soon get to read an eulogy written by Priyanka for the late actress. Time magazine has published an excerpt of the eulogy on their digital platform while the full version is due to come out with the main issue. Priyanka writes, “Sridevi leaves behind a legacy that will live beyond us all, a legacy built on the foundation of pure dedication, talent, hard work and a sprinkle of fairy dust that was showered on her by the Gods!”. ALSO READ: This artist’s musical tribute to Sridevi in a Mumbai local train is the best thing on the internet today – watch video

Priyanka also adds, “She was my childhood, and one of the big reasons I became an actor. To refer to all of us as mere fans would be a disservice to her. When the news first broke of her passing, I was immobilized. All I could do then was listen to songs from her films, revisit her interviews and watch her iconic scenes over and over again.”

She further heartrendingly describes her last meeting with Sridevi on the red carpet of an event. They exchanged pleasantries and Sridevi talked to the young actress about her daughters Khushi and Jahnvi. Priyanka says that they parted ways with the promise of meeting soon again, but alas…