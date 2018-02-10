[Pics] Priyanka Chopra’s attire at the New York Fashion Week proves that brown is always sexy

Priyanka Chopra recently shared her look for the New York Fashion Week this year and all we can say is HOT DAMN. The actress took over Instagram to flaunt her sexy attire and we can’t take our eyes off it. PeeCee is seen donning a paillette dress from Bottega Veneta SS18 at their Fall/Winter 18 show in New York. She paired her look with her favourite pair of black strappy heels which gets a thumbs up from us. PeeCee left her tresses loose with curls towards the ends and opted for subtle makeup with her signature soft brown lips. This picture of Priyanka proves why brown is always sexy! Also Read: Priyanka Chopra has something in common with Wonder Woman Gal Gadot – find out what

If just the picture has left you swooning over her wait till you see the video of the actress walking around in the mirror house. The official page of Bottega Veneta shared a video of PeeCee and we can’t stop adoring it. We even got our hands on the pictures from the fashion week where the actress arrived donning a brown leather jacket over her dress which blends in perfectly. We are totally loving this sheer dress with brown sequins all over. We totally love how she opted for a matching belt and pushed it towards the side which elevates the attire further. Check out the pictures below:

During the Bottega Veneta’s show the actress was seen sharing the front row seat with Julianne Moore, Salma Hayek and a few others. Priyanka Chopra has now become the first Indian to make it to the list of the 25 celeb influencers on LinkedIn. The 35-year-old actress has been one of the most influential personalities not only in India but also across the globe. The actress recently spoke about it to DNA and said “I’ve never been someone who worries about making it to a list, but it’s nice to be on one with such amazing people. I keep great company. It’s a way to connect one-on-one with people from across the world. It’s nice to know that they want to stay in touch with me, too, and are interested in what I have to share. What’s great about this list is that all of us seem to have the same idea connect, spread love and just be you.”