Priyanka Chopra’s Baywatch to spawn a sequel?

Baywatch might have received quite the beating from film critics and audiences alike, but that hasn’t stopped the production team from mapping out a whole new story for a sequel already. The entire cast is expected to return, though there’s no word yet on whether director Seth Gordon will be involved again.

According to one producer, they’ve already brought back the screenwriters from the first movie and are quite sure they’ll be able to get the cast back on board too, who include Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra.

“We have an amazing story already,” producer Beau Flynn revealed to Variety on the red carpet at the New York screening of the film. ‘We’re bringing back (Damian) Shannon and (Mark) Swift who wrote on the first one and I know Dwayne would be in, I know Zac and all the girls would be in.” In fact, Kelly and Alexandra confirmed that they would definitely be up for round two. “I couldn’t have asked for a better cast on my first film,” said Kelly. “These guys are awesome. They’re hilarious, they’re loving, they’re generous. We really were a family and I think that comes through on the screen, as well.”

Alexandra added, “I would love to. I think it’s very cool to be part of a franchise, and I think it helps get other work. It’s fun. You get to travel the world and work with these amazing people, and you get to make people laugh, so I’m completely down for it.” This new tale could see the lifeguard team head to Brazilian city Rio de Janeiro. “We just have this really cool idea to put them on this whole new world,” Beau continued. “We would take it overseas and maybe Rio as part of the story, we’ll have to see.”